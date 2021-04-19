Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $195,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

NYSE NOC opened at $346.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $357.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.77 and a 200-day moving average of $305.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

In related news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

