Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

NYSE:DE opened at $383.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $392.42. The company has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $366.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

