Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Buys 300 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,003,144 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NYSE TWTR opened at $70.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.81, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

