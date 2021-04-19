Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $103.22 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $103.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.12.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

