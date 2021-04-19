Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC owned 0.28% of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $644,000.

Shares of IBHB stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15. iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

