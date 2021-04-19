Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Acquires 505 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAL stock opened at $46.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.