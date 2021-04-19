Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $316.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.40. ASM International has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $323.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.71.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

