Credit Suisse Group Increases First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $163.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the bank’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.44.

Shares of FRC opened at $179.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $92.13 and a 1 year high of $180.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

