Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.55

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 31165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

CRARY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.84.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

