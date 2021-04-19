Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 483.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 89.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 190,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after buying an additional 28,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACC opened at $374.97 on Monday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $241.54 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.59 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $447.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.13 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.20.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total value of $1,300,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

