CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,582 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,342. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.37.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

