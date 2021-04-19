CRA Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,475,000 after buying an additional 545,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded down $4.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,217,408. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $116.48 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.