CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 3,941 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.3% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.27. 3,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,876. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.37. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $84.76 and a one year high of $140.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

