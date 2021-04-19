CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 223 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 0.9% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,303. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $101.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.54.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

