Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COWN shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Get Cowen alerts:

COWN stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.48. 9,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,313. Cowen has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $512.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Cowen will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COWN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cowen by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cowen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cowen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cowen by 710.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 129,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.