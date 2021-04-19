COVIR.IO Hits Market Cap of $11.92 Million (CVR)

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. COVIR.IO has a total market capitalization of $11.92 million and $38.85 million worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, COVIR.IO has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. One COVIR.IO coin can now be bought for approximately $100.09 or 0.00175799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00067461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.85 or 0.00279014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004339 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00029541 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.12 or 0.00723852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,174.98 or 1.00423829 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $478.73 or 0.00840855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COVIR.IO Profile

COVIR.IO’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official website is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling COVIR.IO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVIR.IO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

