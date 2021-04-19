COVA (COVA) Trading 21.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. COVA has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $175,790.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, COVA has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One COVA coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00065797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00089937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.61 or 0.00640287 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,663.01 or 0.06503992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00041142 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

