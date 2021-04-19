Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.49% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

COUR opened at $45.98 on Monday. Coursera has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

