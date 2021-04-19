Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.49% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.
COUR opened at $45.98 on Monday. Coursera has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $62.53.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
