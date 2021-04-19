Country Trust Bank Sells 38,567 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Country Trust Bank lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,130 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 38,567 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.92 on Monday, hitting $148.07. The stock had a trading volume of 80,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,510. The stock has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.78. American Express has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

