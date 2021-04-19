Country Trust Bank Has $37.32 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Country Trust Bank lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.2% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $37,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.71.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.