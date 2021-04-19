Country Trust Bank Grows Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 148.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,250 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.14% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $58,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 55,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 28,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 93,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of LQD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.78. 258,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,953,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.13 and its 200-day moving average is $135.05. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $125.52 and a 52 week high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.