Country Trust Bank Acquires 6,578 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned 0.10% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000.

NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,631. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.35. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $57.97.

