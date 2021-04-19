Country Trust Bank Acquires 2,108 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned 0.05% of Equinix worth $31,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Equinix by 43.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,342,000 after purchasing an additional 28,535 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Equinix by 7.1% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 141.3% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total value of $694,357.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,592.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,931 shares of company stock valued at $15,362,086. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $6.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $715.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,965. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The firm has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 138.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $662.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $715.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $825.58.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

