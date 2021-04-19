Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ocean Endowment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.9% of Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $370.01. The company had a trading volume of 44,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,997. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

