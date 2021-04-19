Cortex Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000721 BTC on popular exchanges. Cortex has a market capitalization of $101.24 million and approximately $16.80 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00066684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00089645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $359.09 or 0.00638902 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,669.99 or 0.06529792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00040939 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.