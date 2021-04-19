CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Short Interest Up 38.4% in March

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 833,600 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the March 15th total of 602,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CORR. DA Davidson upgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 36.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.14. 7,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,615. The stock has a market cap of $83.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 24.26 and a current ratio of 24.26. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 5.22%.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

