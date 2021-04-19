Contrasting Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv -89.63% 1.56% 0.63% Sundance Energy -291.44% -21.96% -8.64%

70.0% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Sundance Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ovintiv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ovintiv has a beta of 4, indicating that its stock price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ovintiv and Sundance Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 2 8 10 0 2.40 Sundance Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ovintiv presently has a consensus target price of $23.18, suggesting a potential downside of 1.52%. Sundance Energy has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Sundance Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sundance Energy is more favorable than Ovintiv.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ovintiv and Sundance Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.73 billion 0.91 $234.00 million $3.29 7.16 Sundance Energy $203.58 million 0.05 -$39.59 million ($0.58) -2.62

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy. Sundance Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ovintiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Sundance Energy on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Eagle Ford in south Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Duvernay in west central Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Sundance Energy Company Profile

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

