Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Trading 3.9% Higher

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) traded up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.74. 27,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,248,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $754.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.70.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 219.81% and a negative net margin of 230.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCF. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. 26.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

