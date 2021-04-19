Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,403 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Compass Minerals International worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,816 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $67.30 on Monday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.04 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

