Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $405.82 Million

Brokerages predict that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will announce sales of $405.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $374.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $433.80 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $333.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.45 million. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 2,312 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $55,557.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,685 shares of company stock worth $1,219,324. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after buying an additional 97,537 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 730,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 23,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after buying an additional 115,527 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 304,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 236,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $24.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.77. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

