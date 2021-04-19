Comparing Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Nutra Pharma has a beta of 3.88, suggesting that its stock price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HEXO has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

35.3% of HEXO shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nutra Pharma and HEXO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutra Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HEXO $60.46 million 11.18 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -5.75

Nutra Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HEXO.

Profitability

This table compares Nutra Pharma and HEXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutra Pharma N/A N/A N/A HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nutra Pharma and HEXO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutra Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A HEXO 3 5 4 0 2.08

HEXO has a consensus price target of $4.18, suggesting a potential downside of 24.37%. Given HEXO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HEXO is more favorable than Nutra Pharma.

Summary

Nutra Pharma beats HEXO on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nutra Pharma Company Profile

Nutra Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and technologies, and homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the United States. The company offers Nyloxin and Nyloxin Extra Strength products, which are used as an oral spray for treating back pain, neck pain, headaches, joint pain, migraines, and neuralgia, as well as a topical gel for treating joint pain, neck pain, arthritis pain, and pain associated with repetitive stress; Pet Pain-Away, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat pain in cats and dogs; Luxury Feet, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat foot pain from high heels and stilettos; Nyloxin Military Strength for treating pain to the United States Military and Veteran's Administration; and Equine Pain-Away, a topical therapy for chronic pain for use in equine industry. It is also involved in developing RPI-78M to treat neurological diseases and autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis, adrenomyeloneuropathy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and myasthenia gravis; RPI-MN to treat viral diseases, including human immunodeficiency virus/AIDS and herpes, as well as for general anti-viral applications; RPI-78 for pain and arthritis; and RPI-70 for pain. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

