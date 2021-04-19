Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.14.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,746,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,550 shares of company stock worth $1,920,283 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,258,000 after acquiring an additional 245,009 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,031,000. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,463,000 after acquiring an additional 156,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,945,000 after purchasing an additional 146,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $68.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.77. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $72.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.21, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

