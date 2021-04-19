Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,541 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $1,352,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after buying an additional 31,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.12. 1,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,535. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $323,656.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,929 shares of company stock worth $1,476,778 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

