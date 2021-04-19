Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 714,500 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the March 15th total of 983,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CVGI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $313.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.70 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

CVGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

