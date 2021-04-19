Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,874 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,412,000 after buying an additional 3,081,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after buying an additional 2,615,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $54.18. 434,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,295,947. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $248.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

