Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Sells 160 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,392 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,958 shares of company stock worth $54,808,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $523.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $465.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.83. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.21 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

