Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 cut its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up 1.7% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DSI. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,218,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $80.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.36. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

