Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $124.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $220.29 billion, a PE ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.39.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

