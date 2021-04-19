Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH opened at $271.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.08. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $147.67 and a 12 month high of $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.