Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:CLAAU) Quiet Period Will Expire on April 19th

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:CLAAU) quiet period will end on Monday, April 19th. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

CLAAU stock opened at $9.94 on Monday.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.