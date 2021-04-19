Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 48.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,997,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 390.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,252,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,428 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,309,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,488,000 after acquiring an additional 801,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,545,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,681,000 after purchasing an additional 505,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $36,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $116,743.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.70 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.55.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

