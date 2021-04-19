Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Short Interest Up 27.6% in March

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 35,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coherent stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $266.27. 1,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,710. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $270.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.36.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. Coherent’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Coherent will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.56.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

