Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 366.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117,543 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $14,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CDE opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $228.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

