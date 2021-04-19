Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

NYSE CDE traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 177,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,643. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $228.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.01 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $17,078,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.