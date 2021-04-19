Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Hits New 1-Year High at $311.24

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $311.24 and last traded at $310.87, with a volume of 1539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $306.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.67. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

