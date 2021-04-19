CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Gap Down to $15.97

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.97, but opened at $15.21. CNH Industrial shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 61,154 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

