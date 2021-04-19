CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Upgraded to Buy by Mizuho

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMS. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $64.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

