Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stake Lifted by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 110.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises about 3.5% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,526 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,231,000 after buying an additional 2,209,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,614,000 after buying an additional 2,912,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after buying an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Cloudflare stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.61. 54,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366,483. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.00 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.43 and a 200-day moving average of $71.24.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $9,912,965.44. Insiders sold a total of 777,920 shares of company stock worth $60,352,605 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.