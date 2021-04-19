Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. Cloudflare reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million.

NET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $4,382,005.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 777,920 shares of company stock valued at $60,352,605 over the last three months. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Cloudflare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NET stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.35 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudflare (NET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.