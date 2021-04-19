Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Par Pacific by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,974,000 after purchasing an additional 632,790 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in Par Pacific by 0.7% during the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 259,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $815.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.51.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PARR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

